Video: Fresh Explosions In Central Dubai, Black Smoke Seen Above Buildings

The Dubai Media Office said that debris from the interception caused a "minor incident" on the outside of a building in central Dubai.

Officials also confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Buildings in Dubai shook on Friday after loud explosions were heard, and a thick cloud of smoke rose over a central part of the city.

One AFP correspondent said they felt their building shake and heard a strong blast.

In a post on X, it wrote, "Authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the facade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported."

Sirens could be heard coming from the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road, the United Arab Emirates city's main artery, AFP reported.

Dubai Explosions, Dubai, Middle East Conflict
