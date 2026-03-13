Video: Fresh Explosions In Central Dubai, Black Smoke Seen Above Buildings

Buildings in Dubai shook on Friday after loud explosions were heard, and a thick cloud of smoke rose over a central part of the city.

One AFP correspondent said they felt their building shake and heard a strong blast.

🔴#BREAKING | Fresh Explosions In Central Dubai, Black Smoke Seen Above Buildings



NDTV's @tejshreethought joins @divyawadhwa with more details from Dubai pic.twitter.com/4lhygMVGSC — NDTV (@ndtv) March 13, 2026

The Dubai Media Office said that debris from the interception caused a "minor incident" on the outside of a building in central Dubai.

Officials also confirmed that no injuries were reported.

As explosions rock Dubai amid Iran war, NDTV's @tejshreethought reports more details from ground pic.twitter.com/QMszi8zceL — NDTV (@ndtv) March 13, 2026

In a post on X, it wrote, "Authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the facade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported."

Authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 13, 2026

Sirens could be heard coming from the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road, the United Arab Emirates city's main artery, AFP reported.