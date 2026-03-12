Explosions In Downtown Dubai, Clouds Of Smoke Seen As Iran Continues To Strike

Authorities in Dubai reported a "minor drone incident" on Thursday after an AFP correspondent heard explosions in the city's downtown, as Iran continued its campaign against the Gulf in response to US-Israeli attacks.

"Dubai authorities are responding to a minor drone incident in the Al Bada'a area. No injuries have been reported," the Dubai government's media office said in a post on X.

The AFP correspondent saw small clouds of smoke rise above the residential neighbourhood of Al Bada'a, which dissipated shortly after.

The Gulf has borne the brunt of Iran's attacks since the Middle East war began on February 28, with 24 people killed in the region including seven US service members and 11 civilians.

Earlier today, a container ship in the Persian Gulf was hit with a projectile off the coast of Dubai, sparking a small fire, according to British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center. It said the crew of the vessel were safe.

In Bahrain, an Iranian attack sparked a major fire on Muharraq Island, home to the country's international airport. The airport has jet fuel tanks, and other tanks in the area serve the kingdom's oil industry.

Kuwait's Defense Ministry said an Iranian drone smashed into a residential building, wounding two people. The UAE said it had activated air defenses twice to protect Dubai from attacks, and firefighters extinguished a blaze at a tower in Dubai Creek Harbor after a drone hit.

Saudi Arabia said it shot down a drone targeting the diplomatic quarter of the capital, Riyadh, and also reported downing drones inthe kingdom's east, including at least one trying to target its Shaybah oil field.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)