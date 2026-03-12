A Dark Night: India-Bound Oil Tanker's Daring Dash Through Strait Of Hormuz

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, a Liberian-flagged tanker, carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia, has berthed at the Mumbai Port, becoming the first vessel to safely transit the Gulf waterway and arrive in India amid the US-Israeli war against Iran. The Shenlong Suezmax oil tanker, captained by an Indian, had passed through the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz just two days ago.

Unrelenting Iranian attacks on shipping traffic and energy infrastructure have pushed oil above $100 a barrel on Thursday as American and Israeli strikes pounded the Islamic Republic, with no sign of an end to the war in sight. The India-bound ship reportedly crossed the war-hit waters after briefly going "dark" to avoid detection.

#WATCH | Liberia-flagged tanker ship 'Shenlong' enters Indian waters near Mumbai Port. It was captained by an Indian and was loaded with crude oil from the Saudi port Ras Tanura.



How Shenlong Suezmax Crossed The Strait of Hormuz

The Liberia-flagged ship loaded with crude had departed from the Saudi port of Ras Tanura on March 1. Maritime tracking data showed the vessel's signals were last visible on monitoring systems inside the Strait of Hormuz on March 8 before they disappeared. This suggests the crew had switched off the ship's automatic identification system (AIS) and transponders while navigating the dangerous stretch of water.

After successfully navigating the high-risk area, the vessel reappeared on maritime tracking systems the next day as it continued its journey toward India. Shipping companies often use this tactic, also known as "going dark", to avoid the risk of being targeted or tracked by hostile forces.

About Shenlong Suezmax

Per a report by Hindustan Times, Shenlong, which is docked at the Jawahar Dweep Terminal at Mumbai port, is carrying 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil.

The vessel is reportedly owned by Shenlong Shipping Ltd and managed by Athens-based Dynacom Tanker Management Ltd. It had 29 crew members, including Indians, Pakistanis and Filipinos, and was commanded by Captain Sukshant Singh Sandhu.

The successful passage of the tanker is expected to ease some of the growing concerns in India over possible disruptions in energy supplies. India, which is Asia's third-largest economy, relies heavily on the Strait of Hormuz, as more than half of its crude oil and natural gas imports pass through the narrow maritime corridor.