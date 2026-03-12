US-Owned Ship Among 2 Vessels Hit By Iran In The Gulf, 1 Dead

At least one person died, and 38 crew members were rescued after two foreign oil tankers were left ablaze in the Persian Gulf after coming under attack in Iraq's territorial waters. Iran has claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying an underwater drone attack "blew up two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf", according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

The ships that were attacked were the Maltese-flagged Zefyros and the Marshallese-flagged Safesea Vishnu. Safesea Vishnu is owned by the US-based company Safesea Transport Inc., while Zefyros' owner is based in Greece.

Earlier, a CNN report claimed that a 'suicide' Iranian boat, rigged with explosives, could have hit the two vessels, and an investigation is ongoing.

At least three commercial vessels have also been hit by "unknown projectiles" in the Strait of Hormuz, the world's busiest oil shipping route, as the American-Israeli war with Iran continues to squeeze the oil-rich Gulf region amid global energy concerns. One ship was hit off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a second north of Oman had to be evacuated due to fire on board; and a third sustained damage north-west of Dubai, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Previously, Iran had said it would "set fire" to any ships trying to pass through the Strait through which about 20 per cent of the world's oil usually passes. Despite Tehran's threat, a very small amount of traffic has continued through the route.

The Donald Trump administration in the United States, meanwhile, said its military has "eliminated" 16 Iranian mine-laying ships in the strait. The US-Islamic campaign against Iran is now in its 12th day, with no end in sight, and has severely reduced sea traffic and sent global oil prices soaring.

What's Strait of Hormuz And Why Does It's Closing Matters

The Strait of Hormuz is a 55-kilometre-wide water channel between Iran and Oman, separating the Persian Gulf from the Arabian Sea. It is a particularly important piece of global real estate in terms of the energy sector and one of the busiest and most strategically significant shipping routes in the world.

About 13 million barrels of oil per day normally move through these waters -- about 31 per cent of global oil shipments. Closure of the strait would affect major ports belonging to Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Iran itself. For several of these countries, the strait is the primary route through which oil reaches global markets.

Its blocking could further inflate the cost of goods and services worldwide, especially oil, and hit some of the world's biggest economies, including China, India and Japan, which are among the biggest importers of crude through the waterway.

Even a short-lived closure of parts of the strait in February 2025 led to a six per cent jump in the price of oil.