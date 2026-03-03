Video: Iranian Drones Strike Oil Storage Tanks In Oman's Salalah Port

A series of drone strikes targeted oil storage tanks at Oman's Salalah port, according to reports from Al Jazeera and Oman TV. While the British maritime security firm Ambrey confirmed the strikes on the infrastructure, they noted that there was no damage to merchant vessels.

The incident is part of a broader pattern of Iranian strikes against Gulf energy sites, retaliating against ongoing military action from the US and Israel.

‼️‼️🇮🇷BREAKING | A few minutes ago, Iranian drones struck Oman's largest oil storage facilities at the Port of Salalah in Oman.



See the latest updates with us: @visionergeo pic.twitter.com/jVl1LU0x9s — Visioner (@visionergeo) March 11, 2026

In the wake of the strike, Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said contacted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to voice his disapproval and condemnation of the ongoing attacks against Omani territory.

The Sultan reiterated Oman's neutral stance in the war while affirming that Oman will take all necessary measures to maintain its security and stability.

The strikes came even as Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq congratulated Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran's new supreme leader, The Times of Israel reported, citing the official Oman News Agency on March 9.

"His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq -- may God protect and preserve him -- sent a cable of congratulations to His Eminence Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on the occasion of his selection as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran," The Times of Israel reported, citing the agency.

Oman's previous efforts to mediate between Tehran and Washington have largely buckled under the weight of the 11-day war.

Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) reported that three commercial vessels were struck by 'unidentified projectiles' near the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Al Jazeera.