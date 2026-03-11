Man Aims At Farooq Abdullah, Tries To Pull Trigger, Caught In Time

A man fired shots at a wedding ceremony in Jammu and Kashmir where Farooq Abdullah, president of the ruling National Conference, was present on Wednesday evening, police said, adding he has been arrested.

A video from the site showed that the man came from behind, pulled out a pistol and fired at Abdullah.

The attacker, identified as Kamal Singh, was immediately overpowered and taken into custody. Videos from the scene showed people thrashing him soon after he was caught.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his 88-year-old father had a close shave.

"Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point blank range & discharge a shot," Junior Abdullah said in a post on X.

"It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot & ensured that the assassination attempt failed. There are more questions than answers at the moment including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG protected former CM," he added.

Senior Abdullah was accompanied by J&K deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary and Nasir Sogami, advisor to J&K Chief Minister.

Nasir Sogami said that it was an attempt to kill Farooq Abdullah but God was kind that no one injured in firing.

He said they don't know the motive behind assassination attempt and whether it was a security lapse.

"Right now we can't draw any conclusions. God was so kind that we are safe. Farooq Abdullah is safe," said Sogami.