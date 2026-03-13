US Warship USS Abraham Lincoln Damaged? Iran's Big Claim And A US Counter

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has claimed that its ballistic missiles have struck the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, rendering it non-operational and forcing it to retreat from the Gulf waters. Washington has, however, denied the claim, saying it's not true.

US media reported that an Iranian vessel sailed too close to the aircraft carrier, and the American forces fired at it. But it remains unclear whether the ship was hit.

Iran's Claim

In a statement, Iran's Central Headquarters of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) said that a precision operation involving advanced missiles and drones struck the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier approximately 340 kilometres from Iran's maritime borders in the Sea of Oman.

Iran's state TV reported that following the strike, the US vessel and its accompanying strike group were seen "fleeing the area at high speed".

State television did not provide any details on the claim. The Guards, the ideological arm of Iran's military, had previously also alleged to have hit the Lincoln, but the Pentagon had said at the time that the "missiles launched didn't even come close".

US Denial

Soon after the Iranian reports surfaced, the US dismissed them. US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted a picture of the American warship, saying, "The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group continues to support Operation Epic Fury and project power from the sea."

According to a CBS news report, a US Navy vessel "attempted to fire on the Iranian vessel using its 5-inch, 54-calibre Mark-45 gun, a fully automated naval cannon that is mounted to the forward deck of Navy destroyers and cruisers."

It was not immediately clear which naval vessel fired on the Iranian ship. But, quoting US officials, the CBS report said US strikes missed the Iranian ship multiple times. It was also not clear whether they were intended as warning shots.

The United States has sent two aircraft carriers to the Middle East to take part in the massive air campaign against Iran that Washington launched with Israeli forces on February 28.