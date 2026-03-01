US Carrier Abraham Lincoln Struck By 4 Ballistic Missiles, Claims Iran

Iran's Revolutionary Guards today said they attacked the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf after the US and Israeli strikes killed the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

"The US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was struck by four ballistic missiles," the Guards said in a statement carried by local media.

They said "the land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors".

The claim that the US carrier was struck by ballistic missiles could not be independently verified.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a post on X said its forces struck an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette during the start of Operation Epic Fury.

"The ship is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier. As the President said, members of Iran's armed forces, IRGC and police 'must lay down your weapons'. Abandon ship," CENTCOM said.