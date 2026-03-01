165 Ballistic Missiles And 541 Drones: UAE Counts What Iran Sent

Iran has fired at least 165 ballistic missiles on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since yesterday, the UAE's Defence Ministry said in a statement today. Of this, the UAE's air defence network destroyed 152. The remaining 13 fell into the sea, it said.

They also detected and intercepted two cruise missiles fired by Iran.

The biggest wave comprised 541 drones, of which the UAE destroyed 506. Some 35 of them fell on the UAE's territory, damaged a few structures, and killed three people from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

The attacks also left 58 people injured. They include citizens of Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, among others, the UAE said in the statement.

Today's Data

While the data above tracked all attacks since yesterday, today's data taken since morning showed the UAE blasted 20 incoming ballistic missiles. Eight of them fell into the sea. The UAE destroyed two cruise missiles and 311 drones.

Twenty-one drones hit civilian targets, the UAE said.

The overall interception performance confirmed the capability of the UAE Air Force and air defence forces to deal with various threats, its Defence Ministry said.

Some debris fell in scattered areas of the country as a result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles and drones, leading to minor and moderate material damage in a number of civilian properties, the UAE said.

The UAE said it is on high alert and readiness to deal with any threat, and confirmed that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors represents the utmost priority that cannot be compromised.

It asked the public to take information from official sources in the country and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.

The data gave a peek into how many missiles would be left in Iran's arsenal. They had approximately 3,000 missiles at the beginning of the war, according to analysts. Many of these must have been fired.