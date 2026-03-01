Advertisement

6 Dead In Fresh Iran Strikes On Israel's Beit Shemesh In Response To Khamenei's Killing

"Four people were killed in a direct hit on Beit Shemesh," Magen David Adom spokesman Zaki Heller said in a televised statement.

  • A barrage of missiles from Iran killed at least five in central Israel on Sunday
  • Four people died in a direct missile strike on Beit Shemesh, Israeli emergency said
  • Magen David Adom spokesman Zaki Heller confirmed the casualties on live television
A barrage of missiles launched from Iran killed at least six people in central Israel on Sunday, Israel's emergency service said.

"Four people were killed in a direct hit on Beit Shemesh," Magen David Adom spokesman Zaki Heller said in a televised statement.

