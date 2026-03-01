Bahrain's 5-Star Hotel Complex Shrouded In Smoke Amid Iran's Retaliation

Several videos have surfaced on social media showing clouds of smoke rising from the Crowne Plaza Manama, a five-star hotel complex in Bahrain, amid Iran's retaliation for US-Israeli strikes. While some social media posts claim the building was struck by an Iranian drone or missile, it remains unclear whether the smoke resulted from a direct hit or falling debris from intercepted projectiles. LIVE UPDATES

The fresh attack comes hours after Iran vowed to avenge Khamenei's death and launched missiles in the Middle East. Several of the missiles hit the Gulf regions, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar.

Earlier, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on Sunday that a drone targeted the Bahrain International Airport, causing material damage but no casualties, as authorities moved swiftly to secure the site and assess the situation.

"Targeting of Bahrain International Airport with a drone, resulting in material damage without loss of life, at a time when the relevant authorities are initiating procedures to secure the site," the Bahraini Ministry of Interior wrote on X.

On Saturday, the United States' base in Bahrain that served as the headquarters for the US Navy's Fifth Fleet witnessed a missile attack from Iran.

"The Fifth Fleet's service centre was subjected to a missile attack. We will provide you with details later," reads a statement by Bahrain's National Communication Centre.

