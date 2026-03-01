"Seek Shelter": Dubai's Fresh Emergency Alerts To Residents Over "Missile Threats"

Dubai authorities on Sunday sent emergency alerts to residents, asking them "to seek immediate shelter" after explosions were heard in the United Arab Emirates' commercial capital.

The fresh blasts were heard in Dubai as Iran fired missiles at Israel and Gulf Arab states after vowing retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the US and Israel.

"Due to current situation, a potential missile threats, Seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building, and to steer away from windows, doors, and open areas," the alert sent on mobile phones read.

Dubai authorities also confirmed that debris from drones intercepted by air defences fell in the courtyards of two homes in the city, resulting in two injuries.

"The injured have received the necessary medical care. Authorities also clarified that the sounds heard across the emirate were the result of successful interception operations," the Dubai government's media office posted on X.

Dubai's international airport, one of the world's busiest travel hubs, had also sustained damage due to Iran's retaliatory attacks.

Four people were injured at the airport, the media office said early on Sunday.

One of the berths at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port also caught fire because of debris resulting from an aerial interception.

A video on Saturday also surfaced showing an explosion and smoke near Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building in Dubai.

The landmark Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah hotels were also damaged due to the strikes.

Explosions were also heard in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Airports also said in a post on X that an incident at Zayed International Airport resulted in one fatality involving an Asian national and seven injuries.

Airlines have suspended flights across the Middle East on Saturday, including to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Israel, US Attack Iran

The joint US-Israeli operation on Iran began earlier on Saturday.

Trump said the "major combat operations" against Iran were launched with the goal of "eliminating imminent threats".

Iran called the strikes unprovoked and illegal and fired missiles at Israel and at least seven other countries, including Gulf states that host American bases.