Israel Shares Aerial Footage Of Bombing "Iran's Terror Regime" In Tehran

Has Iran's top defence and civil-religious leadership been wiped out in the joint American and Israeli airstrikes? Israel's claim that the strikes killed at least 40 senior military officers including the chief of the Revolutionary Guards, General Mohammad Pakpour, if true, would mean the entire Iranian leadership has been decapitated.

In fresh visuals released by Israel, a black and white targeting camera showed what seemed like an urban area with buildings standing close to each other. Within seconds, the entire neighbourhood got engulfed in dust after four explosions went off one after the other.

These powerful strikes killed 40 top military officers of Iran. Their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, too, died in the strikes, Iranian state TV has confirmed.

There would likely be others who would take over the role of the Supreme Leader. For this, a three-member governing council has been announced. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and two other top officials will lead the country in a transitional period, the state television reported.

Those among the 40 who were killed in the strikes would likely have had access to Iran's nuclear programme. If so, the loss of these many military officers would paralyse the system. The question then arises - is this the end of the Iranian regime?

Some of the officers who were killed in the strikes would have included military strategists who planned Iran's response that targeted Middle Eastern countries where the US has stationed its troops.

Among them was Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh, Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Pakpur, advisor to the Supreme Leader, Ali Shamkhani, and the chief of the Iranian military Abdul Rahim Mousavi.