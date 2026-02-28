A Count Of Iran's Missile Arsenal And How Many Can Reach All Of Israel

Iran launched missiles at Abu Dhabi, Doha and Riyadh after the US and Israel began airstrikes on the Islamic nation. The West and Iran's frictions include the country's nuclear programme and ballistic missile projects, yet to be fully revealed.

Here's your cheatsheet to this big story Iran has ballistic missiles that can reach any part of Israel. The Khorramshahr 4 with a range of 2,000 km can strike anywhere in Israel. While they could be intercepted, they are still a huge factor of psychological terror. The desperation of civilians in seeing missiles - even the destroyed ones - falling in their cities can cost the political leadership. No one knows how many ballistic missiles Iran has. Most of them are stored in underground silos spread across the country to lessen the risk of being destroyed by the US and Israel. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) had determined that Iran had at least some 3,000 missiles of all kinds, including ballistic and cruise variety, in 2022. Analysts have been using this number to roughly guess their use in the conflicts post-2022. The world saw that Iran launched hundreds of missiles in June 2025, and also in 2024, on Israel, which it sees as an existential threat. This would mean the stockpile got somewhat reduced. Yet, no one knows the exact number. Public data available with credible think tanks on defence shows the consensus is that Iran has some 1,500 missiles left in its arsenal. The number of missile launchers is harder to determine. It is believed to be between 100 and 350, which is too wide a range.

