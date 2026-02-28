85 Killed In Girls' School In Iran's Minab After US-Israel Strike

As many as 85 people, including children, died after a missile hit a girls' school in southern Iran on Saturday, during the US-Israel strikes on the country.

The missile hit the school in Minab in southern Iran's Hormozgan province. The city is home to a base of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

The death count in the strike kept rising through the day and, in the evening, the Iranian judiciary said the figure had touched 85.

"The number of martyrs at the girls' school in Minab has increased to 85," the judiciary's Mizan Online website quoted the area's prosecutor's office as saying.

