Video Shows Iranian Shahed Drone Striking Dubai, Huge Explosion

A day of horrifying images following the US-Israel strikes on Iran, and Tehran's retaliation, also threw up an unexpected one - a deadly Shahed drone hitting the heart of Dubai.

Explosion At The Palm In Dubai, Smoke Seen Rising From Hotel: Report https://t.co/1FfD3wTdAe



Abhishek Sen Gupta shares details LIVE from Dubai with @shivaroor pic.twitter.com/rVDONhrTyb — NDTV (@ndtv) February 28, 2026

A video shared by Nexta shows the Iranian drone plummeting towards a heavily populated part of the city and then hitting an area between two buildings. While it wasn't immediately clear what was hit, a loud explosion can be heard and flames can be seen leaping into the air.

The Shahed drones are some of the deadliest in Iran's arsenal. The precision-attack loitering munition systems behave like a cross between a drone and a cruise missile and reportedly have a maximum range of 2,500 km, enabling their launch from deep within Iranian territory or by proxies across the Middle East.

Their low cost - between $20,000 and $50,000 a unit - often makes them cheaper than interceptor missiles, and they can carry payloads of between 30 and 50 kg.

These drones have also been used by Hamas, the Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthi rebels in Yemen in the past.