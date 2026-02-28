Khamenei Dead Or Alive? Israeli Claim Meets Iran's "As Far As I Know" Reply

Following reports by some Israeli media channels that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was believed to have been killed in Saturday morning's strikes, the Iranian foreign minister has said the Ayatollah is still alive.

Israel's Channel 12, citing unnamed Israeli sources, said there were "growing indications" that the 86-year-old leader had been killed.

Other Israeli media outlets also reported the information, citing Channel 12, but cautioned that a confirmation was awaited.

Asked about the reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi told NBC News in an interview that Khamenei was still alive, "as far as I know".

The Israel and US attack on Iran began on Saturday morning, and some of the first strikes hit areas around the offices of Khamenei, who had reportedly already been moved to a secure location. Live Updates

"Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were among the targets of the attack," Israeli media reported, citing sources.

A satellite photo released by the New York Times showed damage to Khamenei's compound in Tehran, which also reportedly serves as his official residence.

News agency Reuters reported, citing three sources, that Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Pakpour were killed in the attacks.

Netanyahu And Trump's Justifications

Confirming the Israeli strikes on Iran, dubbed Operation Lion's Roar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tehran had invested enormous resources to "develop atomic bombs and tens of thousands of missiles intended to erase Israel from the map of the world".

Claiming that Iran was rebuilding its nuclear and missile capabilities, Netanyahu said the strikes, in conjunction with the United States, were aimed at "allowing the brave Iranian people to cast off the yoke of the murderous regime" led by Khamenei.

"This is your opportunity to establish a new and free Iran. Take your destiny into your own hands. Hold your head high, look to the skies, our forces are there, the pilots of the free world, all coming to your aid. Help has arrived. And I believe the day is not far when Israel and a free Iran will join hands for the sake of security and peace, for the sake of progress and prosperity," he said.

In a video released after the strikes began, US President Donald Trump also delivered a similar message.

Arguing that the Iranian regime's "menacing activities" directly endanger the United States and its allies, Trump said the "terrorist regime" could not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

"To the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations," he urged Iranians.

'Defend The Homeland'

Iran, which launched attacks on US assets in several countries, including Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, and also launched missiles at Israel, said it would respond to the strikes with "authority and strength".

"Our sacred and beloved homeland, proud Iran, a civilisation-building nation, has once again been subjected to criminal military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement, pointing out that the attacks had taken place even as negotiations were underway between Iran and the United States.

"Today, the people of Iran stand proud, having done whatever was necessary to prevent war. Now is the time to defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military assault. Just as we were prepared for negotiations, we have been more prepared than ever for defence. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to the aggressors with authority and strength," it asserted.