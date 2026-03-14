"Act Of Aggression": India Slams Pak's Deadly Air Strikes In Afghanistan

Terming it as another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan, India on Saturday severely condemned the latest strikes by Pakistan inside Afghan territory which has led to the death of several civilians and massive loss to local infrastructure.

Afghan officials on Saturday confirmed that several civilians have been killed in the Pakistani airstrikes on Friday in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktika and Paktia provinces.

"India condemns the air strikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan's territory, leading to the death of several civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure. This is yet another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries on the recent attacks by Pakistan on Afghanistan.

"India reiterates that Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be fully respected," the statement added.

Deputy spokesman of the Afghan government, Hamdullah Fitrat said on Saturday that at least four people have been killed and over 25 injured in the Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul.

According to the official, besides Kabul, Pakistan also conducted air raids on Kandahar, Paktika, Khost and Nangarhar provinces on Thursday night and Friday. In Kandahar, an oil depot was reportedly targetted.

Afghanistan's Ministry of National Defence said on Friday that it has also conducted strikes on Pakistani military centres and installations in Kohat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in retaliation to the airstrikes launched by Islamabad on Thursday night, which resulted in several civilian casualties on the Afghan side.

According to the statement released by Kabul, the military fort in Kohat and the war command centre along the Durand Line were targetted during the strike.

In a statement shared on X, Afghanistan's Ministry of National Defence stated, "In response to last night's incursions by the Pakistani military regime, Afghan air forces conducted strikes this morning on strategic military centres and installations of the Pakistani army in the Kohat area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

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