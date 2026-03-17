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"Cannot Support Iran War In Good Conscience": Top Trump Official Resigns

In his resignation letter, Kent said that Iran posed no "imminent threat" to the US and that Israeli pressure pushed Trump to start the war.

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"Cannot Support Iran War In Good Conscience": Top Trump Official Resigns
Joseph Kent, the head of the US' National Counterterrorism Center, has resigned from his position
  • Joseph Kent resigned as head of the US National Counterterrorism Center over the Iran war
  • Kent stated Iran posed no imminent threat to the US in his resignation letter
  • He accused Israeli pressure of pushing Trump to start the war against Iran
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Joseph Kent, the head of the United States' National Counterterrorism Center, has resigned from his position over the US-Israel war against Iran. In his resignation letter, Kent said that Iran posed no "imminent threat" to the US and that Israeli pressure pushed Trump to start the war.

Kent wrote that he "cannot in good conscience" back the Trump administration's war in Iran. 

"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby," Kent wrote.

In his letter, he claimed that Trump knew until June 2025 that the wars in the Middle East only robbed the US of lives and exhausted the nation's wealth. He said that senior Israeli officials and "influential members" of the US media, through a "misinformation campaign", promoted pro-war rhetoric in a deliberate bid to encourage war with Iran. 

Kent asserted that an "echo chamber" was used to mislead the 79-year-old president into believing that Iran constituted an immediate threat to the US, that he should attack the Islamic Republic and that victory could be quick and clear.

As head of the National Counterterrorism Center, Kent was in charge of an agency tasked with analysing and detecting terrorist threats.
 

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