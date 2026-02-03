12 Rolls-Royces, Bugatti Veyron: Car Collection Of Bengaluru CEO Who Died By Suicide

Confident Group Chairman Dr CJ Roy died by suicide at his Bengaluru office on Friday, moments after an income tax (IT) interrogation linked to ongoing raids on his companies. The 52-year-old real estate baron was widely known for his lifestyle, particularly his long-standing passion for high-end automobiles.

Roy often spoke about his love for cars, saying he bought his first vehicle at the age of 25.

In a July post last year, he described himself as a car enthusiast since his mid-20s and shared that his first purchase was a white stretch limousine in 2005, which he said he still owned.

Over the years, his garage expanded to include several premium vehicles, among them multiple Rolls-Royce models, Lamborghinis, and a Bugatti Veyron, one of the fastest street-legal cars in the world.

In November 2025, he celebrated the purchase of a Rs 12 crore Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII, his twelfth Rolls-Royce.

In a social media post, he described it as the brand's “best sedan,” saying that his first Rolls-Royce was bought in 2008 and that several vehicles had been part of his journey over the years.

In a July 2025 post, he was seen leaning against a blue Ferrari. “Money can buy everything but not simplicity. You can drive a Ferrari wearing Hawaii slippers also,” the caption read.

Roy frequently shared glimpses of his collection online.

In an Instagram video filmed in Dubai, he was seen displaying his cars. The collection included a customised blue Big Boy Toyz Bugatti, a black-and-blue Lamborghini Gallardo, a white-and-grey Lamborghini, a blue-and-white Bentley, multiple Rolls-Royce models, and a blue-and-white customised Bugatti Veyron.

Another video, which later went viral, showed him greeting viewers with his wife before driving away in his blue Bugatti Veyron from his residence in Bengaluru.

Roy's death comes amid an ongoing legal dispute with the Income Tax Department. He had moved the Karnataka High Court on December 16, 2025, challenging the legality of raids conducted at his Bengaluru offices. The petition was withdrawn within 48 hours without explanation, and the court did not hear the matter.

Bengaluru Police Chief Seemanth Kumar Singh said initial findings indicate suicide by gunshot, adding that the case is still under investigation.