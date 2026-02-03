Day 2 Of Rahul Gandhi vs Government Over Ex-Army Chief's Book On Ladakh

Chaos consumed Parliament Tuesday after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tried, for a second consecutive day, to read out excerpts from ex-Army chief General MM Naravane's book, including sections about the 2020 India-China military stand-off in Ladakh.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, minutes after chaos inside, the Leader of the Opposition accused the ruling BJP of trying to "silence" him as he tried to speak on the issue.

In his trademark white T-shirt and beige slacks, Gandhi also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the lack of clarity surrounding the US trade deal announced late last night by President Donald Trump. The Congress leader demanded to know how a complex trade agreement, which had been stuck for several months, was finalised overnight.

The Prime Minister, Gandhi said, had "sold out" the Indian farmers, referring to roadblocks over access to the country's price-sensitive agriculture and dairy markets.

Prior to Trump's surprise announcement last night, the India-US trade deal had stalled repeatedly over American farmers being allowed to sell their products.

"We need to understand why the trade deal... stuck for four months... was suddenly finalised last evening. (It is because) there is huge pressure on Prime Minister Modi..." Gandhi said.

"And now the government is not allowing me to speak... PM Modi is 'rattled'."

Inside Parliament, for a second consecutive day, Gandhi rose to speak about the stand-off in Ladakh, which was preceded by a violent clash with the Chinese military. The Congress leader insisted on reading into the record excerpts from General Naravane's unpublished memoir.

On Monday the Lok Sabha Speaker denied permission citing a violation of the rules.

Senior ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh countered, leading to a spirited protest by opposition MPs that forced multiple adjournments.

Government sources later told NDTV Gandhi had, in fact, been in violation of House rules since he did not have prior permission to read unpublished material into the record.

When Parliament resumed this morning, the Congress leader raised the issue again, this time confirming he had 'authenticated' the information, i.e., signed a statement saying the content is true, to the best of his information, but was still not allowed to read out the excerpts.

And that led to another round of shouting and protests, and another adjournment.

"I have authenticated the article on China... now why is the government scared of this book?" Rahul Gandhi asked, shouting, "You can't stop the Leader of the Opposition from speaking."

Gandhi claimed he was not being given 'permission' to speak as the Speaker then moved on to other MPs, though, in a 'I'm Spartacus' moment, two opposition parliamentarians - from the Samajwadi Pary and Trinamool Congress - refused to speak as a sign of solidarity with Gandhi.