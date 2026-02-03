"Blot On Democracy": Rahul Gandhi Writes To Speaker After Ruckus In Parliament

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, stopped from speaking in parliament in response to the President's address, has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calling it a "blot on democracy". "Preventing me from speaking in the Lok Sabha today... gives rise to a serious concern that there is a deliberate attempt to prevent me, in my capacity as the Leader of the Opposition, from speaking on matters of national security," he wrote.

Gandhi was stopped for a second consecutive day today from reading out excerpts from an unpublished book by former Army chief General MM Naravane.

The sections he wanted to focus on included the India-China military stand-off in Ladakh in 2020.

"It is worth repeating that national security was a key part of the Presidents Address, which requires a discussion in Parliament," he wrote.

"Hon'ble Speaker, as the impartial custodian of the House, it is your Constitutional and Parliamentary responsibility to safeguard the rights of every Member, including those of the Opposition. The right of the Leader of the Opposition and of each Member to speak is integral to our democracy," the letter read.

