'Parliament Rules Don't Prohibit But...': Sources On Rahul Gandhi Book Row

Parliamentary rules do not prohibit members quoting from books, magazines, newspaper reports, or any other publication during a session but notice must be given and prior permission obtained from the Speaker, government sources told NDTV Monday afternoon.

The clarification followed a Lok Sabha showdown between Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and three of the government's seniormost figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over ex-Army chief General MM Naravane's unpublished book.

The book included remarks about the 2020 India-China military stand-off in Ladakh; as soon as Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, began quoting from it, Rajnath Singh rose to interject, declaring that quoting from an unpublished book was against the rules of the House.

Ex-Rajya Sabha Secretary General VK Agnihotri confirmed to NDTV that excerpts from published material is allowed – with the approval of the Chair – but prior notice must be given.

Also, Lok Sabha Rule 349 (I) states: Whilst the Council is sitting, a Member shall not read any book, newspaper or letter except in connection with the business of the Council. And, when quotes or excerpts are allowed, the member reading said quote or excerpt may also be asked to ensure the veracity of the information.

Rahul Gandhi's case and the government's objection to his remarks, sources said, were different because the Congress leader wanted to refer to excerpts from an unpublished book.

That, sources said, was why Rajnath Singh intervened. There have been many instances, sources also said, in which books, newspapers, and even letters were quoted following due procedure.

Violation of these rules is serious, sources said, and could even lead to the matter being referred to the Privileges Committee. And, if the MP is found guilty, s/he could lose membership.

Earlier today Gandhi, carrying a printout of the magazine, repeatedly tried to initiate a conversation on the book, but was summarily shot down. He received a measure of support from another opposition leader, i.e., Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

RECAP | Rahul Gandhi vs Rajnath Singh Over Ex-Army Chief's Book On Ladakh

But Rajnath Singh refused to back down. "LoP, Lok Sabha (i.e., Gandhi), should present before the book he is quoting from… the book he is referring to has not been published," he said.

And Shah thundered, "When the book has not even been published, how can he quote from it?"

Gandhi insisted the article and the book he was quoting were "100% authentic" and that he had felt compelled to raise this issue after BJP MP Tejasvi Surya questioned his patriotism.

The chaos forced Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House, first till 3 pm and then for the day.