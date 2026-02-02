Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi Is Dhurandhar Executive Producer. He Is, But Not Who You Think He Is

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Rahul Gandhi's name popping up as an executive producer of Aditya Dhar's latest spy thriller

Rahul Gandhi Is <i>Dhurandhar</i> Executive Producer. He Is, But Not Who You Think He Is
Is Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi an executive producer on Dhurandhar?
  • Rahul Gandhi is credited as executive producer in Dhurandhar on Netflix, sparking speculation
  • The credited Rahul Gandhi is not the politician but a film producer with several successful projects
  • This Rahul Gandhi has worked on films and series like Rustom, The Family Man, and Rocket Boys
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar recently made its OTT debut on Netflix. Amid its digital release, an unexpected name in the opening credits has captured the Internet's attention. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed a familiar name from the political arena in the credits and were left gobsmacked.

The Curious Case Of Rahul Gandhi 

It was none other than Rahul Gandhi listed as an executive producer on Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, sparking speculation about the senior Congress leader's involvement in the film. 

The X Game 

Social media users were quick to share screenshots of the credit, which also features in the film's trailer credits. 

In a post shared on X, a user wrote, "Watched Dhurandhar once again on Netflix just to find out that Rahul Gandhi is executive producer of this movie. Always knew Rahul Gandhi is the biggest nationalist, man just believes in keeping quiet and letting work speak." 

Another added, "Zoom in to see who is the Executive Producer of Dhurandhar. Amazing Coincidence na." 

Someone else also mentioned, "Rahul Gandhi is executive producer of Dhurandhar." 

Fact-Check 

A fact-check reveals that the 'Rahul Gandhi' credited in Dhurandhar is not the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, but a namesake for an established film producer with a long list of successful projects. Rahul Gandhi, the executive producer, has previously worked on films and series such as Rustom, The Family Man, Rocket Boys and Lucky Baskhar.

Confirming the claim, AI chatbot Grok stated on X, "No, the Rahul Gandhi credited as executive producer in Dhurandhar is a film industry professional, not the politician. It's a name coincidence, as confirmed by sources like IMDb, Times of India. The producer has worked on films like Rustom and Lucky Baskhar." 

In another post, Grok further explained the role of an executive producer. It added, "An executive producer in the film industry oversees financing, high-level decisions, and resources, often without daily creative involvement. The politician Rahul Gandhi is not involved in films. The 'Rahul Gandhi' credited as executive producer in Dhurandhar (2025) is a different person—a producer known for works like Rustom and The Family Man. It's just a name coincidence." 

Despite having the same name as the politician, Rahul Gandhi keeps a low profile and focuses on backing projects without seeking to draw attention to himself.

