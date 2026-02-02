Exclusive: <i>Dhurandhar</i> Trending At Number 1 On Netflix Pakistan Despite Theatre Ban In Country

Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar made its way to Netflix a few days ago. The film, which broke multiple box office records, has continued to draw attention on OTT. Notably, Dhurandhar did not have a theatrical release in the Middle East and Pakistan

However, it is now trending at number one on Netflix Pakistan, sources confirmed to NDTV.

Details

The Ranveer Singh-led film has surged ahead of another recently released Bollywood title, Tere Ishk Mein, on the list of trending films in Pakistan.



Take a look at the screenshot showing Dhurandhar at the top of Netflix Pakistan's film rankings:

The film premiered on the streaming platform on Friday, January 30, nearly eight weeks after its theatrical release.

Dhurandhar reportedly lost an estimated $10 million in potential revenue due to the absence of a theatrical release in Middle Eastern countries, as claimed by the film's overseas distributor.

Speaking to CNN-News18, overseas distributor Pranab Kapadia said, "I think this is at least a ten-million-dollar box office loss, because traditionally action films have always performed very well in the Middle East. Therefore, we feel it should have received a release there."

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar delivered a record-breaking performance at the box office in India and overseas. According to trade portal Sacnilk, the film crossed Rs 1,000 crore in gross collections in India, marking a major milestone in its theatrical run.

With this achievement, Dhurandhar joins an elite group of films that have previously reached the Rs 1,000 crore mark. The record was earlier held only by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,417 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,001 crore), and Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,471.1 crore).

What makes Dhurandhar's success stand out is that it has become the first Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore while being released in a single language. In contrast, the earlier record holders benefited from multiple dubbed versions, which helped boost their overall earnings.

The film is written by Aditya Dhar, Ojas Gautam, and Shivkumar V Panicker. It stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, among others.

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025. Its sequel is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



