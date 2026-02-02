Inside Allu Sirish And Nayanika's Pre-Wedding Bash In Dubai

Allu Arjun's younger brother, Allu Sirish, has officially begun his wedding celebrations with Nayanika Reddy.

Ahead of their March wedding, the couple hosted a pre-wedding bash in Dubai, attended by close friends and family. Photos and videos from the celebrations have now surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the joyful moments.

A Look At Allu Sirish's Pre-Wedding Bash

The pre-wedding festivities included a yacht party, where Allu Sirish and Nayanika were seen celebrating with their loved ones. In one of the videos, Sirish popped open a champagne bottle and sprayed it in the air as guests cheered loudly around him.

Another video showed Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy standing side by side, soaking in the celebrations. The actor looked dapper in a black and gold Versace printed silk shirt, while Sneha turned heads in a soft pink dress.

Sophie Choudry Shares Inside Pictures

Actor Sophie Choudry was also among the guests at the pre-wedding bash and shared several inside photos from the celebration. She posted a picture with the soon-to-be-married couple on the yacht.

Sophie also posed for pictures with Allu Arjun and shared another group photo taken at a beach club in Dubai.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika got engaged on October 31, 2025, in the presence of their families. The engagement was attended by several members of the Allu-Konidela family, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana, and others.

The couple is set to tie the knot on March 6, the same day Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married.

