Madhavan Responds To Allu Arjun's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Praise: "Humbled, Hyper Motivated"

Hours after Allu Arjun shared his review of Dhurandhar 2 praising Madhavan's performance, the actor replied to his post with gratitude.

Acknowledging Allu Arjun's praise, Madhavan wrote that he has watched all of Allu Arjun's films with "complete awe." He added: "I'm so humbled, touched, and hyper-motivated. This means so much coming from you, my dear brother. I have watched all your films with complete awe of your abilities. And so it's a fantastic feeling to know how mutual it is. God bless you... and this being the first review online is super super special to me at a pivotal point in my career in life."

For the uninitiated, Allu Arjun wrote: "Just watched #Dhurandhar2. Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance.

"So proud to have a brilliant and versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire! @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show rocker. An Indian story... international swag! Jai Hind."

R. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, a character in the shadow of national security adviser Ajit Doval.

I'm so humbled touched and hyper motivated. This means so much coming from you, my dear brother I have watched all your films with complete awe of your abilities. And so it's a fantastic feeling to know how mutual it is. God bless you .. and this being the first review online is… https://t.co/aHv3010Z7T — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 18, 2026

About Dhurandhar 2

The trailer, released on March 7, features Ranveer Singh in a deadlier, more ferocious avatar on a revenge spree. It highlights his dual roles as Jaskirat and Hamza, packed with high-octane action and violent scenes that promise another visual extravaganza.

Dhurandhar released in December 2025, becoming the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Preity Zinta Praise Ranveer Singh's 'Explosive' Revenge