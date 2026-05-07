<i>Dhurandhar</i> Producer Jyoti Deshpande Hints At Big Surprise Later This Year: 'We're Not Done Yet'

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise continues to enjoy a strong run months after the release of its two films. Even now, conversations around the ambitious two-part film series remain strong among audiences and industry insiders alike.

The buzz surrounding the franchise has now intensified after co-producer Jyoti Deshpande hinted that the makers are not done with Dhurandhar just yet. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she teased that fans may have something exciting to look forward to later this year.

"We're not done with Dhurandhar yet. We'll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There's something up our sleeves," she said.

Her statement has sparked fresh speculation about the future of the franchise.

Making Of Dhurandhar Likely To Release On OTT

After smashing multiple box office records with Dhurandhar and its high-octane sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Aditya Dhar are all set to take audiences behind the scenes of their blockbuster spy franchise.

This time, the action is reportedly heading straight to OTT.

From adrenaline-pumping stunt sequences to intense script discussions, the feature will bring never-before-seen BTS footage, candid set moments, and more to the screen.

More details about the movie are still under wraps.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Deal

The sequel to the hit Dhurandhar has reportedly secured a massive Rs 155 crore digital deal with JioHotstar, placing it among the biggest OTT acquisitions for a Hindi film.

Interestingly, this marks a shift from the first instalment, which had found its streaming home on Netflix.

About Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer returns as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who has now fully embraced his darker, more dangerous identity as Hamza Ali Mazari. After taking down Rehman Dakait in the first film, Jaskirat's journey continues deep within Karachi's underworld, where he is now feared as "Sher-e-Baloch".

The sequel dives deeper into his past, revealing how Ajay Sanyal, played by R Madhavan, recruited him for a high-risk mission.

Apart from Ranveer and R Madhavan, the movie features Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

ALSO READ: How Gaurav Gera's 'Darling Darling' Dialogue Was Crafted For Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar