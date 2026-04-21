Making Of Ranveer Singh And Aditya Dhar's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Likely To Release On OTT

After smashing multiple box office records with Dhurandhar and its high-octane sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Aditya Dhar are all set to take audiences behind the scenes of their blockbuster spy franchise.

This time, the action is reportedly heading straight to OTT.

From adrenaline-pumping stunt sequences to intense script discussions, the feature will bring never-before-seen BTS footage, candid set moments, and more to the screen.

More details about the movie are still under wraps.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Deal

The sequel to the hit Dhurandhar has reportedly secured a massive Rs 155 crore digital deal with JioHotstar, placing it among the biggest OTT acquisitions for a Hindi film.

Interestingly, this marks a shift from the first instalment, which had found its streaming home on Netflix.

While fans might be eager to watch the film from the comfort of their homes, they may need to wait just a bit longer. Dhurandhar 2 is likely to begin streaming in late May or early June 2026, with its release window strategically planned after the IPL season wraps up.

About Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer returns as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who has now fully embraced his darker, more dangerous identity as Hamza Ali Mazari. After taking down Rehman Dakait in the first film, Jaskirat's journey continues deep within Karachi's underworld, where he is now feared as "Sher-e-Baloch".

The sequel dives deeper into his past, revealing how Ajay Sanyal, played by R Madhavan, recruited him for a high-risk mission.

Apart from Ranveer and R Madhavan, the movie features Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

ALSO READ: 'Dhurandhar Legacy Incomplete Without Akshaye Khanna,' Look Designer Shares BTS From Epic Climax