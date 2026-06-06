<i>Peddi</i> Director Breaks Silence On Backlash Over Janhvi Kapoor's 'Objectification' In The Film: "We Have Decided To Make Changes"

After Peddi's makers faced severe backlash over the portrayal of the female lead, Janhvi Kapoor, with viewers accusing the film of objectifying her and mishandling the character, director Buchi Babu Sana has responded to the ongoing controversy. In a long X post, the filmmaker explained the makers' stance and said they will make changes to the relevant portion of Peddi based on feedback.

What He Said

Buchi Babu Sana wrote, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously."

He added, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise. After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities."

"Every woman deserves to be respected, valued and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely," he concluded.

The Controversy

The criticism has gathered pace on social media, where several users have also raised concerns about specific scenes in the film. Many have argued that Peddi's (Ram Charan's character) actions towards Achiyamma (Janhvi Kapoor's character) amount to 'objectification.'

The backlash has largely centred on the writing of Janhvi Kapoor's character rather than the film's direction or overall storytelling. Viewers say her role adds little to the narrative and primarily positions her as an object of desire for the male characters, limiting her agency and impact. Social media reactions have been particularly sharp, with users calling out what they describe as problematic visual choices and characterisation.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

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