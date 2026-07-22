Kajal Aggarwal Praises South Cinema's Discipline, Recalls Waiting For Salman Khan

Kajal Aggarwal, who has worked in both South Indian cinema and Bollywood for almost 20 years, has shared an honest comparison between the two industries. The Singham actress said she prefers the discipline and punctuality followed on South film sets, where shooting begins exactly as planned.

She added that this level of professionalism helped her enjoy her work even more. Talking about her Bollywood experience, Kajal also recalled how Salman Khan made her wait the longest. Instead of sitting idle, she spent the waiting time exercising in the gym.

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Kajal Aggarwal explained, “In Hindi films, things don't always happen on time. In the South, we work according to the clock. If the call time is 6 am, it means exactly 6. I've become used to that way of working and I really like it. We work until 1 pm and then everyone gets a proper lunch break on time. In Hindi films, it's not always like that.”

“Salman Khan made me wait the longest. I was wondering, ‘What's going on here?' So I would go and work out in the gym that was set up on the film set. At least I managed to lose some weight during that time, so it worked out well. But the point is that I have become very used to the punctuality and discipline of the South Indian film industry.”

Explaining why she became more selective about Hindi films, Kajal Aggarwal said, “The kind of quality work I was getting in the South was something I wasn't getting in Hindi films at that time. The roles and characters I wanted were being offered to me there. For me, the quality of work over quantity of work was my priority. Since I was getting strong and meaningful roles in the South, I didn't see a reason to do supporting or average roles elsewhere.”

The actress said that language was never a problem for her while choosing films. She shared that she enjoys the process of making movies and slowly developed a feeling for acting after working in seven films. Once she became passionate about her work, she decided to give her best. According to Kajal, she puts a lot of effort in each film and always prefers meaningful characters. That is why she chose quality roles instead of accepting average projects just for the sake of doing more films.

Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in The India Story. She is also part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2, in which she will appear as Mandodari.