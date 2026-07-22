<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Mania Goes Global: Giant Vijay Cutout In Singapore To Long Ticket Queues In Chennai

The craze surrounding Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited cinematic swansong, Jana Nayagan, has crossed international borders, triggering unprecedented anticipation among moviegoers and fans worldwide. After months of delays, Censor Board hurdles, and growing speculation, the H. Vinoth-directed political action drama is finally set to release in theaters on July 23, 2026.

What's Happening?

NDTV's reporter witnessed the scale of fan enthusiasm outside Chennai's Rohini Theatre, where scores of Vijay fans gathered in the early hours despite the ticket counter being closed. Many were hoping to secure offline tickets for the first day, first show.

One fan told our reporter, "Online tickets didn't open for the first day first show. It opened only for the 12 pm shows."

Another added, "I've been waiting since 3 am and have been trying for the last couple of days."

With fans chanting Vijay's name, bursting into celebrations, and eagerly discussing the film, the atmosphere outside the theatre resembled a festival. The video features a Vijay lookalike dressed in the star's signature style.

A Vijay fan summed up the excitement, saying, "Earlier it used to be a Thalapathy film and now it's a CM film."

The celebrations are not limited to India.

A Singapore-based movie update page on X highlighted what it described as the largest-ever cut-out erected in the country for a Vijay film. The post read, "#JanaNayagan places the largest cut-out ever in Singapore, a 5.5-metre cut-out of #ThalapathyVijay / #CMVijay at My Cinemas Causeway Point, surpassing the previous record of 5.1 metres, which was also held by a Thalapathy film, GOAT.

"Congratulations @SG_TVFC on the record and for your relentless hard work for @actorvijay to make this final FDFS a memorable one for fans."

Singapore Firm Announces Half-Day Leave

Highlighting Vijay's immense overseas popularity, a Singapore-based company recently went viral after announcing special leave for employees on the day of the film's release.

According to a circular shared by the Singapore Thalapathy Vijay Fans Club, the company has granted staff a half-day holiday from 8 am to 12 pm on July 23, allowing employees to watch the film during its opening shows.

A Landmark Farewell

Produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan features music by Anirudh Ravichander and stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

The release carries significance beyond cinema. Originally envisioned as Vijay's final film before fully entering politics, Jana Nayagan arrives at a time when the actor has emerged as a major political figure.



Also Read: Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay's Final Film Eyes Massive Rs 90 Crore Worldwide Opening