<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Advance Booking: Vijay's Final Film Eyes Massive Rs 90 Crore Worldwide Opening

Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, which was stuck in limbo over a censor certificate, finally releases in theatres tomorrow amid huge fan frenzy.

Expectations are sky-high; and the stakes are enormous. Apart from films, Thalapathy Vijay has also entered politics, becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after an unprecedented victory with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party a couple of months ago.

Ahead of the release, NDTV spoke to trade experts about advance bookings, opening weekend and opening-day numbers of the film.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala's predictions

Southern films trade analyst Ramesh Bala said Jana Nayagan has registered Rs 20 crore in advance bookings in India. Overseas pre-sales stand at Rs 15 crore.

Asked about opening-day numbers, Bala tells us, "In India, I estimate an opening of Rs 60 crore. Globally, my estimate is Rs 90 crore."

For the opening weekend, Bala projected Rs 150–180 crore in India and Rs 250 crore worldwide. Trade expert Taran Adarsh declined to pin exact figures but predicted a "thunderous" opening for Vijay's film.

USPs of Jana Nayagan

According to Bala, this will be Vijay's last film. After becoming Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he may not act in the near future.

"So, for fans it's a double celebration. They already celebrated his election and political victory; now they will celebrate the film as well. Vijay is no longer just a star — he's the Chief Minister. Fans are living a moment of their lives," Bala says.

Echoing that sentiment, Taran Adarsh tells NDTV, "Vijay's popularity is at its peak. Advance bookings are phenomenal, and I expect a thunderous opening."

Notably, the film's buzz is less pronounced in northern states. Bala said about 80% of advance bookings have come from southern states.

Global market

In the overseas market, the United Kingdom is leading the charge. Distributor Ahimsa Entertainment confirmed the film has already cleared £1 crore (reported as 1 crore in local reporting) in standalone pre-sales. A major draw for UK audiences is confirmation the film will be screened uncut, preserving the director's original vision, according to Sacnilk.

In Canada, exhibitors are taking a phased approach. York Cinemas has limited bookings for the first three days to VIP members — specifically fans who had tickets for the film's previously delayed January release — prioritizing loyal supporters before opening general sales. In Australia, ticket portals across major chains are recording rapid sales that suggest a record-breaking opening weekend for an Indian film in the region.

Malaysia and Singapore are also key overseas markets for the film.

Box-office benchmark

Billed as Vijay's 69th and final film as a lead actor, the H. Vinoth directorial arrives with one question: can it surpass Leo's estimated Rs 606 crore and The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)'s Rs 458 crore worldwide — especially overseas, where the actor-turned-politician has built one of Indian cinema's strongest fan bases?

Leo remains Vijay's biggest grosser at an estimated Rs 606 crore worldwide, followed by GOAT at roughly Rs 458 crore.

About the film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's (reported) final film as an actor and was originally planned as his farewell to fans ahead of the elections. Produced by KVN Productions on a reported budget of ₹500 crore, the film features a star-studded ensemble including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

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