<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Advance Booking: Rush For Bengaluru 6 am Shows, Joins Elite List Of <i>Pushpa 2</i> And <i>Jawan</i> With 8,000 Screens

The stage is set: the hype around Vijay's Jana Nayagan is real. Advance bookings have quietly begun in Bengaluru, while Tamil Nadu's market is yet to open. Interestingly, Bengaluru has allotted 6:00 am shows so far, and fans are rushing to book those early slots. Tamil Nadu is expected to follow its usual convention and open with 9:00 am shows.

On July 16, tickets were quietly released for select screens, and the response was instantaneous. The highly coveted 6:00 am First Day First Show slots sold out in minutes, proving that the craze for Vijay transcends state borders, reported Sacnilk.

However, it has not been entirely smooth sailing: Bengaluru's famous Victory Cinema reportedly opted out of screening the film following a commercial dispute with the production house, according to Sacnilk.

Entering the league of Jawan and Pushpa 2

With a planned footprint of 7,000–8,000 screens, Jana Nayagan joins the elite league of India's biggest releases, Sacnilk reports. The film sits just behind Pushpa 2: The Rule (over 12,000 screens) and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (10,000 screens), and is in the same bracket as recent blockbusters.

For context: Kalki 2898 AD and K.G.F: Chapter 2 released on roughly 9,500 screens worldwide, while RRR occupied about 9,000. That a film primarily driven by the Tamil market has secured such a large global footprint underscores Thalapathy Vijay's international stardom.

The release is truly global, spanning more than 30 countries. Early reports suggest that—even with only limited locations and shows currently available—worldwide advance bookings have already crossed the ₹4 crore mark.

Tamil Nadu is expected to open bookings on Sunday, July 19. Industry insiders anticipate a complete shutdown of ticket portals the moment the state's bookings go live, given the emotional weight attached to the release.

Overseas market: UK, Canada, Australia

In the overseas market, the United Kingdom is currently leading the charge. Distributor Ahimsa Entertainment confirmed the film has already cleared £1 crore (reported as 1 crore in local reporting) in standalone pre-sales. A major draw for the UK audience is confirmation the film will be screened completely uncut, preserving the director's original vision.

In Canada, exhibitors are taking a more structured approach. York Cinemas has introduced a phased booking system: for the first three days, access is limited to VIP members—specifically fans who had tickets for the film's previously delayed January release—prioritizing loyal supporters before opening general bookings. In Australia, ticket portals across major chains are live and recording rapid sales that suggest a record-breaking opening weekend for an Indian film in the region.

Certification row

The film was submitted for certification in December 2025. The CBFC reportedly informed KVN Productions it would receive a U/A (16+) certificate, but an objection by a member of the examining committee led to the film being referred to a revision committee. The CBFC did not issue the certificate for several months, citing due process.

About Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final film as an actor and was originally planned as his farewell to fans ahead of the elections. Produced by KVN Productions on a reported budget of ₹500 crore, the film features a star-studded ensemble including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

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