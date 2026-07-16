"Project Meghalaya" And Alleged Attempt To Destabilise Vijay Government

Chennai Police are investigating an alleged conspiracy known as "Project Meghalaya", aimed at destabilising the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government by offering bribes to multiple party MLAs. A senior television journalist was questioned this week as part of the probe, according to the police.

The case centres on claims that attempts were made to persuade at least one TVK MLA to defy the party whip during assembly voting. The complaint was filed by the TVK MLA from Uthangarai, N Elaiyaraja, who alleged that YouTuber Thirunavukkarasu -- who operates the opinion polling group IPDS -- and others offered him Rs 35 crore to vote against his party's position.

The MLA also claimed that he and his family faced threats after refusing the offer. Police say their investigation uncovered a plan, referred to as "Project Meghalaya", to approach around 15 TVK MLAs with financial offerings in an effort to topple the elected government led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

Officers have questioned Vijayan, a journalist with the regional news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai, over his reported contacts with the main accused. Police said that evidence showed Vijayan sent messages to one of the key accused, known as Thirunavukkarasu and remained in communication with him during the period in question.

His mobile phone was seized for forensic analysis after he was summoned for questioning on July 15 and 16.

The Chennai Press Club has criticised the police action, describing it as an attempt to suppress press freedom. The club said Vijayan was questioned late into the night on July 15, had his phone seized without proper procedure, and was called back for further questioning the next day.

Police have insisted that the investigation is following standard legal procedures.

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the alleged bribery attempt. Former DMK minister Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok have also been summoned for questioning.

The DMK has rejected the allegations, accusing TVK of spreading false claims for political mileage and saying it will respond through legal channels.