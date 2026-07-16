Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> To Release In Over 30 Countries, Bookings Open In Tamil Nadu On Sunday

There is a huge frenzy among fans to book first-day, first-show tickets for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, which is set to release on July 23. Sources have confirmed to NDTV that ticket bookings for Jana Nayagan in Tamil Nadu will open on Sunday. The film is set to release in more than 30 countries, according to industry sources.

In an earlier interview with NDTV, producer Venkat K Narayana had said he was keen to release the film across around 7,000 to 8,000 screens worldwide.

Meanwhile, advance bookings have already begun in other states, including Karnataka. The first shows in Karnataka are scheduled for 6 am on July 23, as reflected in the listed show timings. Ticket bookings in the state opened on Wednesday morning. Many fans living in border towns such as Hosur and Krishnagiri are expected to travel to Karnataka to catch the 6 am show, as has long been the norm for Vijay fans whenever his films are released.

Another treat for Vijay fans is that the title card in Jana Nayagan will reportedly read "Tamil Nadu CM Vijay" instead of "Thalapathy Vijay", according to sources.

Sources told NDTV that this change has been made in view of the fact that Vijay is now officially the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The latest CBFC update on its website shows that Jana Nayagan has been re-certified after additional footage was added. The runtime is now 3 hours, 3 minutes and 52 seconds. Sources say the increase in runtime is due to the inclusion of Vijay's new title card. However, KVN Productions has not officially commented on the matter so far.

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