Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Teases Acting Debut: 'Will Have To Wait Until <i>Sigma</i>'

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay recently revealed that he had no plans to pursue a career in cinema when Premam director Alphonse Puthren first approached him. He also discussed his debut as a director with Sigma, why he chose an action film to begin his journey, and why his acting debut will have to wait until Sigma.

What's Happening

Jason makes a special cameo appearance in Sigma's promotional music video titled Sigma Style.

In conversation with Ananda Vikatan, he explained why he felt it was essential to feature in it, and that it was also fun.

"I didn't appear in the promotional song because I wanted to become an actor. Since the song exists outside the narrative of the film, I just did it for fun. The promotional song is meant to introduce the people who are part of the film and give audiences a sense of the film's theme and style. That's why I danced in it," said Jason Sanjay.

He continued, "Right now, more than anything else, I have the huge responsibility of releasing Sigma and making it a success. That's where my entire focus is. Only after the film releases will I think about whether I want to act or continue directing."

"But these days, a lot of directors are becoming actors too. As a director, when you're on set explaining a performance to your actors, there is always an actor within you-and there has to be. I have an actor within me too. But all of that will have to wait until after Sigma!" added Jason Sanjay.

On Premam Director Approaching Him

Furthermore, Jason Sanjay spoke about when Premam director had offered a film to him once.

He said, "I must have been around 20 when Alphonse sir approached me. I was still studying at the time. I think he had developed a story centred around characters in their adolescent years. He had apparently seen my photograph somewhere, and someone from his team contacted me."

"At that point, I had no idea of making cinema my career. I was still discovering what I was good at and what I wasn't. So I couldn't take up the opportunity that came my way then. He is such a big director, and I was also worried that it wouldn't be right to listen to the story and then turn it down. So I told them that sir would find an artist better suited to the role than me. But the fact that he had considered me for it did make me feel proud and happy," he added.

Vijay and his family are back in the news for several reasons. To begin with, Vijay's Jana Nayagan is finally releasing on July 23 after a six-month delay. Jason Sanjay is making his directorial debut with the Tamil film Sigma. Earlier NDTV had reported that Sigma's release was postponed to August due to Jana Nayagan's then-speculated July release.

Jason also spoke about how he never consciously decided to debut with an action film.

He said, "My initial thought was simply to make a good story, irrespective of the genre. The moment I committed to becoming a director, everyone assumed that, given my age, I would make a romantic love story.

"But rather than making a love story centred around two people, I was more interested in creating an adventurous heist film involving a gang. That's because, compared to romantic films, we haven't seen many heist films in Tamil cinema. Having said that, this story has the right mix of everything-action, romance, friendship, comedy and emotion," added Jason Sanjay.

Jason Sanjay is set to make his directorial debut with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions.

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