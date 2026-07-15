<i>Dhamaal 4</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Film Nears Rs 100 Crore In India

After a strong opening weekend at the box office, Dhamaal 4 has entered the expected weekday slowdown. However, the Indra Kumar directorial showed signs of stability on Tuesday after witnessing a noticeable drop in collections on its first Monday.

According to a Sacnilk report, the family entertainer collected Rs 9.5 crore across 11,077 shows on Day 5, registering a slight improvement over Monday's Rs 8.75 crore. With this, Dhamaal 4 has taken its total India net collection to Rs 83.25 crore, while its India gross collection has climbed to Rs 99.44 crore, putting the film on the verge of crossing the Rs 100 crore gross mark in the domestic market.

Day 5 Occupancy

On July 15, Dhamaal 4 registered an overall occupancy of 20.78% across theatres. Morning shows recorded 9.31% occupancy, which gradually improved as the day progressed. Afternoon shows witnessed 19.69% occupancy, evening shows climbed to 22.46%, while night shows emerged as the best-performing slot with 29.31% occupancy.

Day-Wise Collection

The comedy entertainer opened with Rs 14 crore. Collections witnessed a sharp jump over the weekend, with the film earning Rs 22.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.5 crore on Sunday. As expected, the numbers dipped on Monday to Rs 8.75 crore, before showing a slight recovery with Rs 9.5 crore on Tuesday.

Overseas And Worldwide Collection

The film has also maintained a steady run in overseas markets. On Day 5, Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 1.5 crore internationally, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 16 crore. This has pushed the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 115.44 crore.

About Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4 is the fourth instalment in the Dhamaal franchise after Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019). The film stars Ajay Devgn as Guddu Rastogi, Riteish Deshmukh as Deshbandhu "Lallan" Roy, Arshad Warsi as Aditya "Adi" Srivastav, Jaaved Jaaferi as Manav Srivastav, Ravi Kishan as Adhoora and Sanjay Mishra as Jonny. Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta also feature in important roles.

The project has been jointly produced by T-Series Films, Devgn Films, Panorama Studios and Maruti International.