How Akshay Kumar And Raveena Tandon Came Together For <i>Welcome To The Jungle</i>, Ahmed Khan Reveals

Director Ahmed Khan has spoken about the success of Welcome To The Jungle and revealed how he reunited Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon on screen. In a recent interview, he also shed light on the casting decisions behind the film and the challenges of managing a large ensemble cast.

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Following the success of Welcome To The Jungle, director Ahmed Khan has opened up about the film's comedy formula and the much-talked-about reunion of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. The pair shared screen space again after many years, making their reunion one of the film's biggest highlights for audiences.

Speaking about why the comedy worked at a time when the genre has struggled to attract viewers, Khan said the team focused on creating humour that could appeal to audiences across generations.

He told the Hindustan Times, "Making people laugh is one of the hardest things, as everyone has a different taste in comedy. We just kept one thing in mind: that we will not delve into vulgarity, we won't make demeaning jokes, or do slapstick comedy. We went for the age group of 5 to 95, and it worked for us."

Khan also revealed that Akshay Kumar had been attached to the project from the beginning. When it came to casting a key role, he felt Raveena Tandon would be the right fit and used the opportunity to bring the actors together on screen once again.

"Akshay Kumar was always associated with the film, and I had this one character of a strong village woman, and I had Raveena Tandon in mind for it. So, I told Raveena that you and Akshay haven't done a film together in years and both of them are very close friends of mine. They thought ki ab sab itna aage badh chuke hain ki kabhi na kabhi to kuch karna hi tha saath mein. ( They felt that they had both moved forward in life, and sooner or later, they were bound to work together again.) So for the public's sake and for them to enjoy it, they did it. Whatever they did, though, was in the film's context; it's the audience who found their own take on it," he said.

Apart from reuniting Akshay and Raveena, the film also featured more than 30 actors, making it one of the largest ensemble casts in recent Hindi cinema. Khan said organising such a large group of performers required careful planning.

The filmmaker said the cast was divided into different groups based on their roles in the story, which helped streamline the narrative and ensure every actor had a meaningful presence.

"I bifurcated them in mandlis of actors, crews, villagers, and villains. Putting them together became easy after that. Also, I didn't give individual scenes to anyone. Every scene had almost all of them reacting to the same situation, so no one was left out," he said.



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