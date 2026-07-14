<i>Maa Inti Bangaaram</i> OTT Release: Samantha's Film Starts Streaming On JioHotstar From July 17

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram is set for its OTT debut on July 17 on JioHotstar after a successful theatrical run that saw the film cross Rs 100 crore worldwide.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram is heading to digital platforms less than a month after its theatrical release. Directed by Nandini Reddy and created by Raj Nidimoru, the action drama opened in cinemas on June 19 and went on to collect over Rs 100 crore globally, becoming the first female-led Telugu film to achieve the landmark.

The film will begin streaming on JioHotstar from July 17, following the 28-day theatrical-to-digital window.

Announcing the release date, JioHotstar shared a post that read, "July 17th Okokkodni kodathamu chudu... Prematho abbaaa (Watch the way we hit people...with love). #MaaIntiBangaaram streaming from July 17th on JioHotstar! #MaaIntiBangaaramOnJioHotstar." Take a look at the post here:

The OTT premiere comes after the film's strong box-office performance, which established a new benchmark for women-centric Telugu cinema.

Recently, Samantha shared a long note recalling the doubts surrounding the film before its release and the success it achieved afterwards.

She wrote, "Before the release of Maa Inti Bangaaram, I remember obsessing over one thing: were people even talking about the film? Were the assets we were putting out reaching people? Did they know this film existed? A friend of mine called an exhibitor in a B centre. He didn't know I was listening."

She continued, "My friend asked, 'What do you think about Maa Inti Bangaaram? How much do you think it'll open at?' The exhibitor didn't hesitate. 'Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she's in a big hero's film, fine. People know her for the glamour. But a film led by a heroine? Who will come? Nobody.' That was the perception before Maa Inti Bangaaram released."

Speaking about what the film's success means to her, Samantha added, "I think real change only happens when someone is willing to take a risk. Most of the time, those risks don't pay off. Every once in a while, they do. For us, this one did. And I hope this is the beginning of something bigger. I hope that the next time someone calls an exhibitor in a B or C centre and asks about a female-led film, the answer isn't an instant no. Maybe it's, 'Let's see.' Because the truth is, we will never really know."

Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram is created by Raj Nidimoru and produced by Raj, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under the Tralala Moving Pictures banner.



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