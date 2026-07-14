How Christopher Nolan's Early Heroes Engineered Their Own Downfall

I think it's The Odyssey magic and Christopher Nolan's video of eating Indian food... I have decided to give this weekend to watching some Nolan films, and I thought, why not start with his earlier works? So I watched the first three films of the movie maverick: Following, followed by Memento and then Insomnia, I noticed the pattern of Nolan's self-deceiving protagonists. The heroes are not really clear-eyed corruption hunters; rather, it is their complicated psychology that makes them construct narratives where they believe they are the heroes until their illusion shatters. Somehow, they are the ones paving the way for their own downfall, in one way or another.

In Nolan's universe, the external world is secondary; the real corruption is hardwired directly into the protagonist's brain. Bill, Leonard, and Dormer aren't just unreliable narrators to the audience; they are actively manipulating themselves, weaponising their own vulnerabilities to construct narratives where they can still look in the mirror. They don't just stumble into traps; they build them.

The Wannabe: Bill And The Lie Of Sophistication

In Nolan's debut, Following, we meet Bill, an unemployed, aspiring writer who passes the time by shadowing random strangers through the streets of London. Bill intellectualises his creepy voyeurism, wrapping it in the high-minded vocabulary of his "craft." He tells himself he is a detached artist studying human behaviour for a future novel.

The Persona: Bill convinces himself he's a detached psychological observer.

The Reality: He is a lonely, isolated amateur looking for a personality to steal.

So when he gets caught by Cobb - a polished, professional burglar - Bill's self-deception becomes fatal. He doesn't pull away; instead, he eagerly adopts Cobb's lifestyle, swapping his rumpled clothes for a sleek suit and slicking back his hair. Bill convinces himself that he is stepping into a more sophisticated, dangerous tier of existence.

The tragic irony of Following is that Bill's ego makes him entirely blind to his own amateurism. He is so busy playing the role of the observant mastermind that he fails to see he is the easiest mark in the room. He dresses himself in the literal costume of his own framing, walking directly into a murder charge because he prefers a glamorous lie to his mundane reality. By the time he realises it, it is too late.

Leonard And The Lie Of Purpose

If Bill's self-deception is an act of naive vanity, Leonard Shelby's in Memento is a matter of existential survival. Burdened with anterograde amnesia following the attack that killed his wife, Leonard navigates the world using a rigid system of Polaroid photos, handwritten notes, and tattoos etched directly into his skin. He presents himself as a tragic, hyper-methodical crusader driven by a pure, righteous quest for vengeance against the mysterious "John G."

But Memento's reverse-chronological structure doesn't just mimic Leonard's short-term memory loss; it hides his ultimate sin until the very last frame.

Leonard's Constructed Narrative Vs The Objective Truth: He is a grieving husband looking for his wife's killer, but the truth is his wife survived the attack; she died from an insulin overdose that Leonard himself administered. His notes and tattoos are foolproof, objective facts. He consciously manipulates his notes to create new targets.

Finding "John G." will bring finality and closure. He has already killed the real John G. and chose to forget it.

He purposefully burns photos and leaves himself false trails because he needs an endless cycle of vengeance to give his life meaning. Without a villain to hunt, he is just a man left alone with his grief and guilt.

As Teddy brutally points out at the film's climax, Leonard doesn't want answers; he wants a puzzle he can never solve. Without a villain to hunt, Leonard is just an empty shell left alone with the crushing guilt of what he did to his wife. By consciously choosing to write down Teddy's licence plate as a clue, Leonard willfully poisons his own future, trapping himself in an endless, agonising loop of manufactured wrath. He weaponises his disability to remain blind.

Dormer And The Lie Of Justification

By the time Nolan transitioned to a major studio budget with Insomnia, the self-deception shifted from a coping mechanism to a moral cancer. Will Dormer is a legendary LAPD detective sent to a remote Alaskan town to solve a teenager's murder. But Dormer is carrying his own darkness: he is under investigation by Internal Affairs, and his partner, Hap, is about to cut a deal that will ruin Dormer's legacy.

When Dormer shoots and kills Hap in a blinding, heavy fog during a stakeout, he immediately tells the local police and himself that it was a tragic accident. He blames the visibility. He blames the chaos.

"A good cop can't sleep because he's missing a piece of the puzzle. A bad cop can't sleep because his conscience won't let him."

But under the relentless, oppressive glare of Alaska's midnight sun, Dormer's rationalisations disintegrate. Nolan uses the overexposed, sleepless environment to strip away Dormer's psychological defence mechanisms. The lack of darkness means there is nowhere for his subconscious to hide the truth: that, in that split second in the fog, his trigger finger acted out of pure self-preservation.

Unlike Leonard, who successfully tricks himself, Dormer is haunted by his own awareness. His insomnia is the physical manifestation of a conscience rejecting its own cover story. He enters a pact with the killer, Walter Finch, because their shared survival depends on maintaining the exact same lie.

The Blueprint for Nolan's Next Protagonists

Nolan's early trilogy subverted the classic noir detective.

Looking back at this formative trio from the vantage point of Nolan's broader filmography, it becomes clear that these three men were the structural prototypes for everything that followed.

The DNA of Bill, Leonard, and Dormer lives on in Cobb (Inception), who builds an entire subconscious dreamscape just to hide from the reality of his wife's suicide. It lives on in Robert Angier (The Prestige), who literally destroys copies of himself night after night to maintain the illusion of the ultimate magic trick. It even echoes in Oppenheimer, as a brilliant mind compartmentalises the horrifying moral calculations of building the atomic bomb, trying desperately to manage the narrative of his own legacy.

Before Christopher Nolan became the master of high-concept blockbusters, he was a master of intimate, internal tragedy. His early trilogy serves as a chilling reminder that the most elaborate labyrinth a director can build is the one the human mind constructs simply to avoid looking at its own reflection.

Let's see what The Odyssey has in store. The film is set to release in India on July 17.



Also Read: Shiva-Inspired Necklace, Bandhani-Zardozi Couture: Dimple Kapadia, 69, Stuns At The Odyssey Premiere