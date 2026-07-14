Alia Bhatt Enters The World Of <i>Tumbbad 2</i>, Sohum Shah Says "A New Chapter Unfolds"

Alia Bhatt has joined the cast of Tumbbad 2. On Tuesday, July 14, actor-producer Sohum Shah officially announced her addition to the much-awaited sequel.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Sohum posted a picture with Alia, with both actors dressed in matching black outfits. Alongside the photograph, he wrote, "A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt #PralayAayega. See you at the movies."

The announcement comes a few months after the makers confirmed that Tumbbad 2 will be released in cinemas on December 3, 2027. The sequel's release date was unveiled following weeks of speculation, with the team building anticipation through a motion poster and a series of cryptic social media updates.

Sharing the film's poster earlier, Sohum hinted at the dark and mysterious world of the sequel. He captioned the post, "A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises; the legacy of greed continues."

Speaking about the project in a press release, Sohum said, "Tumbbad has always been very special to me, and with Tumbbad 2, the idea is to take that world forward in a way that feels deeper and more expansive. We are building on the mythology and atmosphere that audiences connected with while exploring new layers within the story. It is something that will feel familiar in its essence, but also new in the way it unfolds."

Tumbbad 2 is directed by Adesh Prasad and produced by Sohum Shah under the banner of Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios. The film will be distributed by Pen Marudhar. The sequel will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role.



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