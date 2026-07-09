<i>Alpha</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt's Film Struggles To Cross Rs 50 Crore Mark

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action thriller Alpha is witnessing an unpredictable run at the box office. The film opened well over its first weekend and created high expectations, but its collections dropped on Monday. It showed signs of recovery with a strong jump on Tuesday, only to slow down again on Wednesday. The mixed performance has made its box office journey difficult to predict.

According to Sacnilk, Alpha earned Rs 2.85 crore at the Indian box office on Day 6, taking its total India net collection to Rs 44.95 crore, while its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 53.59 crore.

The film also collected Rs 1.5 crore overseas on the same day, pushing its international earnings to Rs 21.3 crore. With these numbers, the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer has now reached a worldwide collection of Rs 74.89 crore.

The YRF film opened with a solid Rs 9.25 crore on its first Friday and saw steady growth over the weekend, earning Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday before reaching its highest single-day collection of Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday.

After the weekend, the film's earnings dropped sharply to Rs 3.85 crore on Monday, which is a common trend for many releases. It showed a small recovery on Tuesday by collecting Rs 4.25 crore, but the momentum did not last long, as collections slipped again to Rs 2.85 crore on Wednesday.

The focus is now on how Alpha performs over the next few days. A strong second weekend will provide the film with the much-needed boost and help improve its overall box office collection.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail and written by Uday Chopra, also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Dia Mirza, along with Hrithik Roshan in a special appearance.