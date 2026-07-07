Soni Razdan Defends Alia Bhatt Amid <i>Alpha</i> Trolling, Shares Fan's Savage Reply On Her 'Downfall'

Yash Raj Films' seventh film in the Spy Verse, Alpha, released on June 3. The Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer has been facing endless trolling on social media; however, some loyal fans have defended the actress, calling her "brilliant". Alia Bhatt's mother, actress Soni Razdan, has been retweeting many positive comments and posts about Alpha's box-office turnout over the weekend - two of which particularly caught the internet's attention.

One reposted tweet by Soni Razdan read, "ALIA IS GOOD YOU ALL NEED TO SHUT UP."

Another post read, "And this is supposedly her downfall? Her downfall is still higher than a lot of people's peak."

Some fan posts mentioned how the film was garnering an impressive turnaround at the box office.

Soni Razdan shared them, "The audience know there was a Paid negativity from a political party & few senior Bollywood actors whose film release recently, so they are ignoring it and heading to the movie theaters."

Another post read, "HOUSEFUL BOARDS ARE BACK after a LONG TIME for a FEMALE LED FILM on SUNDAY."

"The box office is witnessing absolute madness, and Mumbai is leading the charge! Despite all the unnecessary noise and negativity thrown her way recently, Alia Bhatt proves once again why she is an absolute powerhouse and a bona fide box-office queen. The ground reality is clear - the audience has spoken, and they are turning up in historic numbers!" wrote someone else.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4

On Monday, Alpha minted Rs 3.85 crore across 6,997 shows. This brings total India gross collections to ₹45.34 crore and total India net collections to ₹37.85 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected ₹1.50 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to ₹18.30 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross to ₹63.64 crore.

Sacnilk, in its verdict, wrote: “As the film moves through the rest of its first week, the focus will be on whether it can stabilize its daily collections to ensure a steady, long-term run. The coming days will determine how well this character-focused approach resonates with the broader audience.”

ALSO READ | Karan Johar Cheers For Alia Bhatt-Led Alpha's 'Solid Start' Amid Intense Trolling: "Please Relax"