Jr NTR Film Poster Sparks Row In Tamil Nadu Over Lord Murugan Tagline, NTK Chief Seeks Ban

Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming Telugu film has already landed in controversy ever since the poster was unveiled. The highly anticipated project was facing backlash over the alleged depiction of Lord Murugan and things have further intensified after Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman called for the film to be banned in Tamil Nadu.

The NTK chief shared a lengthy note on social media and urged the Tamil Nadu government to prohibit the film's theatrical release if the makers continued with a narrative that he described as a blatant distortion of Tamil civilisation and heritage.

He also asked the government to prohibit the release of both the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film.

NTK Chief Seeks Ban

Reacting to the controversy, Seeman posted a strong-worded statement on X, warning the makers of “severe consequences” if they distort the history of Tamil Nadu's most revered deity, the six-faced Lord Muruga Peruman.

“The film crew's post confirming that in the Andhra Pradesh production titled “NTR-Trivikram,” centered on Tamil God Muruga Peruman, the conceptualisation portrays 'Tamil God' Murugan as born in the northern plains is shocking. Under the guise of artistic creation, attempting to construct such historical distortions as truth out of fundamental ignorance deserves the strongest condemnation,” the post began.

He further alleged that communities lacking their own distinct traditions had historically appropriated Tamil deities, including Sivan, Murugan, Kannan, Thirumal and Kotravai.

“From time immemorial, the most ancient primal god of Tamils, inseparably intertwined with Tamil culture and way of life: Lord Muruga Peruman. Him too the great Tamil race will not let slip away. Tamil is Murugan; Murugan is Tamil; the two are inseparable. Tamil God Murugan is one with our lives and our sentiments. Murugan as Tamils' Six-Faced One is not politics; it is our culture, our way of life; anyone has the right to worship the deities Tamils revere. But no one has the right to falsely distort history, fabricate it, and demean it,” Seeman said in his statement.

Warning the film's team against proceeding with the narrative, the statement added, “I warn that the film crew must immediately abandon their attempts to fabricate and impose fictional tales – such as claiming Lord Muruga was born in the northern plains – under the guise of art. Failure to do so will result in facing the most severe repercussions.”

Seeman also appealed to the Tamil Nadu government, theatre owners, and distributors to completely ban the film in the state if the makers did not alter the portrayal.

“Considering that this film, which distorts Tamil culture and is created with the intent to hurt the sentiments of Tamils, could lead to serious law-and-order issues if released, I strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government not to permit the screening of its Tamil or Telugu versions in Tamil Nadu,” he concluded.

Why Did The Film Spark Controversy?

The controversy started last month when producer Naga Vamsi shared the first poster of the film. The artwork featured a weapon closely resembling the divine spear traditionally associated with Lord Murugan, overlaid with Sanskrit verses.

However, it was the accompanying caption that led to a heated debate about the roots of Lord Murugan, a revered deity in Tamil Nadu.

Sharing the announcement, he wrote, “Born in the North. Forged in the Heartland. Worshipped in the South. Now... A tale destined to belong to the universe.”

The phrase “Born in the North” quickly drew criticism, and people started questioning the roots and origin of Lord Murugan.

Following the intense criticism, the controversial line was soon removed from the post's caption, which now reads, “The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM.”

The makers are yet to respond to Seeman's statement or the growing backlash over Lord Murugan's origin.

While the plot of the film has been kept under wraps, the film is yet to go on the floors. It is rumoured to be titled God of War, which is translated as Por Kadavul in Tamil.