Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are marrying today at the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai. The pair have known each other for 25 years but began dating only two years ago.
On his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan hosted a meet-and-greet with the media, where he introduced and confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt. Sources told NDTV on June 3 that Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were set to marry, the 61-year-old confirmed the news a day later.
The ceremony is said to be an intimate affair at Aamir Khan's Bandra home in Mumbai, with around 150 guests on the list. Several relatives are expected to travel from overseas. Aamir Khan's three children - Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan - are also said to be present.
Gauri Spratt's six-year-old son from a previous marriage is expected to attend; he has largely remained away from the spotlight.
Aamir Khan has had two marriages before this. He married his childhood sweetheart, Reena Dutta, in a secret, intimate ceremony in 1986. They are the parents of son Junaid and daughter Ira. Junaid has entered the film industry, while Ira is an advocate for mental-health awareness. The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.
Aamir then married Kiran Rao in 2005. The two met on the sets of the 2001 film Lagaan, where she was an assistant director. They divorced in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad, whom they welcomed via surrogacy.
As for Gauri Spratt, she is originally from Bengaluru and has lived most of her life there. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School and completed a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, at the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. The profile also states that she currently runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai.
Here Are Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt's Wedding Live Updates:
Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: Will Ali Fazal Attend?
Ali Fazal, who will be next seen in Aamir Khan's productions Batwara 1947, reacted to the query if he is attending the superstar's wedding on July 5 during an exclusive chat with NDTV.
Keeping the buzz alive, Ali tells NDTV, "I don't know yet. Let's see. I guess, we will be busy with some promotional stuff at the time for Mirzapur. We are shooting some promotional things around that whole week and it's not in Mumbai. I wish him all the best. He is my producer. He's the person whom I always respected, looked up to. I am very happy for this wonderful journey that he's going into." Read the full story here.
Wedding Live Updates: Aamir Khan Shares Details Of 'Gharelu' Wedding To Gauri Spratt
Aamir said, "Shaadi hai 5 July ko. Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai. Bahut hi choti shaadi hai. Bahut hi khaas din hai 5 tarikh hamare liye. Dono families hai aur kuch khaas dost hai." (The wedding is on July 5. We are hosting it at home; it's a very small, intimate affair. It is a very special day for us. Both families and a few close friends will be there.)
He added, "Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai. Aap sabhi ki dua chahiye bas ki hum khush rahe aur prarthana karenge ki achha safar rahe. Bahut hi gharelu hai." (We are holding it right at home. We just need everyone's blessings for our happiness and pray that we have a wonderful journey ahead. It is a very small, intimate affair - a truly homely one.)
Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: When Actor Confirmed His Wedding
Aamir said, "The news about the marriage is true. It's on 5 July."
Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: When Actor Said He 'Still Looks Up To Ex-Wives Reena And Kiran'
Aamir once said, "While our marriages may not have worked, our lives did, but I think I'm still very happy that I met Reena, Kiran and now Gauri in my life. There have been three people who have really contributed to me as a person in a very big way. I really look up to them in many ways."
Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: When Actor Spoke About Finding Love At 60
"To be very honest, I think I had reached a point where I felt I probably wouldn't be able to find someone who can be my partner. I was not expecting it," Aamir said at an event.
Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: When Actor Said Gauri Brings 'Stability And Happiness' In His Life
Aamir Khan once shared, "Gauri brings stability and happiness into his life. I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake mai mukammal hua hoon (I feel like I am finally complete now)."
Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: Actor's Previous Marriages
Aamir Khan has had two marriages before this. He married his childhood sweetheart, Reena Dutta, in a secret, intimate ceremony in 1986. They are the parents of son Junaid and daughter Ira. Junaid has entered the film industry, while Ira is an advocate for mental-health awareness. The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.
Wedding Live Updates: When Aamir Khan Introduced Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan introduced Gauri Spratt to the media on his 60th birthday in March 2025. Speaking to the media, the actor shared: "I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her."
Aamir Khan Wedding Live Updates: Who Is Gauri Spratt?
Gauri Spratt is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School and completed a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, at the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. The profile also states that she currently runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai.
Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: Couple To Register Their Marriage
If reports are to be believed, the couple are expected to begin their wedding celebrations by registering their marriage at Aamir Khan's residence during the first half of the day.
Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: Ashutosh Gowariker And Raj Kumar Santoshi On The Guest List
Reportedly, filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker and Raj Kumar Santoshi are expected to attend the wedding.
Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: Actor's Kids To Attend
Aamir Khan's children - actor Junaid Khan and entrepreneur Ira Khan from his first marriage to Reena Dutta - will attend the wedding. The actor's son, Azad, from his second marriage to filmmaker Kiran Rao, will also join the celebrations alongside Gauri Spratt's six-year-old son.
Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: Couple Requests Privacy
After confirming the wedding, Aamir Khan had requested his fans and the paparazzi to bless the newlyweds while respecting their privacy during the celebrations.
Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: Actor's Sister Arrives
Ahead of the wedding, one of Aamir's sisters was also spotted arriving at his residence on Saturday.
Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: Actor's House Lit Up
Aamir Khan's Mumbai residence has been decorated and lit up ahead of the intimate wedding.
Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: Preparations Underway
Videos of the wedding preparations outside Aamir Khan's residence have been circulating on the Internet.