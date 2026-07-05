Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are marrying today at the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai. The pair have known each other for 25 years but began dating only two years ago.

On his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan hosted a meet-and-greet with the media, where he introduced and confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt. Sources told NDTV on June 3 that Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were set to marry, the 61-year-old confirmed the news a day later.

The ceremony is said to be an intimate affair at Aamir Khan's Bandra home in Mumbai, with around 150 guests on the list. Several relatives are expected to travel from overseas. Aamir Khan's three children - Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan - are also said to be present.

Gauri Spratt's six-year-old son from a previous marriage is expected to attend; he has largely remained away from the spotlight.

Aamir Khan has had two marriages before this. He married his childhood sweetheart, Reena Dutta, in a secret, intimate ceremony in 1986. They are the parents of son Junaid and daughter Ira. Junaid has entered the film industry, while Ira is an advocate for mental-health awareness. The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.

Aamir then married Kiran Rao in 2005. The two met on the sets of the 2001 film Lagaan, where she was an assistant director. They divorced in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad, whom they welcomed via surrogacy.

As for Gauri Spratt, she is originally from Bengaluru and has lived most of her life there. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School and completed a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, at the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. The profile also states that she currently runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai.

Here Are Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt's Wedding Live Updates:



