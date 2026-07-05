Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Choose Elegant Indian Traditionals For Intimate Monsoon Wedding

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt got married today at the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai. They registered their marriage in the presence of their children, family members, and close friends.

From Ira Khan and her husband, Nupur Shikhare, and Junaid Khan to Ashutosh Gowarikar, guests attended the actor's monsoon wedding at his Pali Hill residence.

Spice Social shared the first picture from Aamir and Gauri's wedding celebration. The caption read, "A celebration of love, laughter, and cherished moments. Step inside Aamir Khan's wedding festivities, filled with warmth, joy, and the magic of a truly unforgettable celebration."

What Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Wore To Their Wedding

Aamir Khan opted for an ivory traditional outfit, with a statement brooch standing out on the left side of his chest. He kept the look clean with stubble and black-framed specs. While signing the marriage registration, Aamir Khan had his sleeves folded.

Gauri Spratt, on the other hand, opted for a pastel-hued lehenga. The blouse featured full sleeves and cutwork on net fabric. The entrepreneur carried the dupatta on her right shoulder.

As for her hair, she centre-parted her locks and braided them. Adorned with flowers, she kept the braid in the front. Elevating her look were a multi-string necklace and a choker. Matching the necklaces were her statement earrings.

Between the couple was Gauri's son, Quinn. On Aamir's right was his younger son, Azad Rao Khan. The couple's family members and friends were seen posing for photographs, celebrating their love and marking the joyous occasion.

How Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Met

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first met each other in Bengaluru 25 years ago. They were merely acquaintances and had different aspirations for their lives. Through family members, they reconnected again in mid-2023. By this time, the actor had separated from his second wife, Kiran Rao, ending their 15 years of marriage.

From acquaintances, Aamir and Gauri became friends, and soon, their friendship transformed into a relationship. After dating for almost 18 months, the couple made their relationship public in 2025.

On the eve of his 60th birthday, Aamir gracefully introduced Gauri to the media. "We met accidentally, kept in touch, and it all happened organically," he said.

In June 2026, Aamir Khan confirmed that he and Gauri would be getting married on July 5 in an intimate affair. The couple officially registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986, and they got divorced in 2002. They have two children, Ira and Junaid. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. They separated in 2021 but are co-parenting their son, Azad.

Also Read | Inside Aamir Khan's Rs 1,800 Crore Empire: Rs 60 Crore Mumbai Home, Panchgani Farmhouse, Swanky Cars