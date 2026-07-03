Actor-Entrepreneur Parul Gulati Alleges Rs 10-Lakh Scam By Staff In Bengaluru

Actor-turned-entrepreneur Parul Gulati, who fondly calls herself Malkin, has alleged that she was scammed by two employees at her brand, Nish Hair's, Bengaluru office. Taking to Instagram, she claimed to have spent an entire day at a police station in the city after discovering the employees used to sell her products to customers and diverted payments to their personal accounts.

Sharing a picture of the store manager and a sales executive, Parul revealed that she had been sensing something was not going right at her Bengaluru store, and things came to light after she visited the store unannounced.

Parul Gulati Gets Scammed By Her Employees

“Bangalore, you did me dirty,” the text on the video read. Parul explained, “I was trying to figure out what was going wrong because I knew there was a discrepancy.” She further claimed that the sales executive somehow had access to the store's CCTV cameras and conveniently called in sick on the day of Parul's arrival. However, the store manager reported to work that day and confessed to carrying out fraud.

During the questioning, Parul explained she had asked the store manager about the fraudulent activities, and he admitted. “All he said was, 'I started after one month of joining the job,'" Gulati recalled, adding that he had apparently spent the first month understanding how the business operated before executing the alleged scam.

Parul Gulati Loses Inventory Worth Rs 10 Lakh

Parul revealed that she initially struggled to identify the source of the discrepancy but soon realised inventory worth Rs 10 lakh was missing. “The biggest shock was last month we realised 10 lakh worth of inventory was missing. We kept on questioning; we kept on recalculating it again and again. Then all of a sudden in Shopify it was becoming okay but not with the total of how much I had sent."

According to Parul, the two employees had unethically sold Nish Hair products worth Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 every day and asked customers to transfer payments to their personal bank accounts instead of the company's original account. “They sold my product, my packaging, through my name to the customer and then took the whole amount themselves. Toh unhone mujhse bhi churaya hai, aur customers se bhi (so they stole from me as well as from the customers)," she said, cautioning customers who had shopped at the Bengaluru store, adding that anyone who had transferred money to the employees' personal bank account may also have been cheated.

In the caption of the video, Parul claimed that she had evidence of the scam for only the last six months, the period on which the store manager had been working at the shop. “I got scammed, and I have proof of only 6 months. I don't know what to do, but all I can do is request that these two never get hired,” she wrote, claiming that the store manager admitted to misappropriating around Rs 8 lakh and the girl is still on the run. She concluded by stating that she highly doubts if she will ever recover her money and urged that the two employees should never be hired by anyone.

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