Amid Conversion Rumours, Uorfi Javed Visits Kamakhya Devi Temple In Guwahati

Just days after shutting down rumours about allegedly converting to Hinduism, social media personality and actor Uorfi Javed has once again found herself making headlines - this time for a spiritual visit.

Uorfi recently travelled to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and gave fans a glimpse of the visit through Instagram. Dressed in a traditional outfit for the occasion, she shared a series of photographs with folded hands and vermilion on her forehead.

Sharing the pictures, she simply wrote, "Visited Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati."

The temple visit comes soon after Uorfi addressed viral claims suggesting she had embraced Hinduism and changed her name to Rita Bhardwaj. The rumours spread after a journalist shared a video making the allegations while also commenting on her fashion choices and public image.

Uorfi was quick to set the record straight through her Instagram Stories. Dismissing the reports, she made it clear that the claims had no truth to them. She maintained that she had neither changed her name nor her religion and reiterated that she does not believe in any religion. She also questioned why such claims were circulated without proper fact-checking.

The controversy did not end there. In another Instagram Story, Uorfi posted screenshots of messages she alleged were sent by the same content creator after she publicly responded to the claims.

According to her, the messages were too disturbing to share in full. She further claimed that the video was eventually deleted before the creator blocked her on social media.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Uorfi has made headlines for a temple visit.

Last year, she visited Babulnath Temple, where she climbed the temple's steep staircase on her knees as an act of devotion.