Uorfi Javed Reveals What Triggered Facial Swelling Last Year: "<i>Koi Filler Nahi Tha</i>"

Last year, Uorfi Javed's swollen face made headlines. Many speculated that it was a result of "fillers gone wrong". Her eyes, cheeks, lips, and nose, were all swollen as if a spell was cast on her with a broken wand in Hogwarts.

But the actor recently took to Instagram to reveal that a severe allergy caused her face to swell up and not cosmetic fillers. The television personality took to her Instagram to share how she corrected it and what she has been doing to improve and maintain her overall well-being.

Uorfi Javed Reveals What Triggered Facial Swelling

"This was my face one and a half years before, when everyone said, 'This is fillers gone wrong,'" the actor said in the video while sharing unfiltered images of her swollen red face.

Cut to now, she showed up all dressed to the nines - a strapless floral outfit, pink-toned makeup, blush on the cheeks, and loose waves framing her face. She revealed, "Jo app pehle dekh rhe the that was because of high cortisol, stress. Jo log bol rahe the na isne filler ghusa liya hai, isne kuch kara liya hai. Maine kuch nahin karwaya tha [What you saw before was due to high cortisol and stress. People speculated that I got fillers injected or had any cosmetic procedure done. I did not do anything]."

"It was just mera face sooj gaya tha bhai [It was just my face was swollen," she added.

The actor further shared that she did not know she was allergic to cats and she has three of them. It took her time to realise what was causing swelling on her face. After multiple doctor visits, during which someone told her it was due to sinus issues, she finally found out that her face was reacting to her fur babies, but it was too late because she was already sharing an apartment with three felines.

"Now I have started lifting weights, working out, and immunotherapy, wo allergy ke lie hota hai, or kha rahi hoon [Now I have started lifting weights, working out, and immunotherapy, which helps with allergy, and I am eating]," Uorfi added.

"Pehle main khana he nahi khati thi kyunki mujhe patle hona tha. Ab main wellness ke lie kuch kar rhi hun, so now my face is still better. Koi filler nhi tha [Before, I was barely eating anything because I wanted to be thin. However, now I am focused on wellness and doing a few things to improve my health. Hence, my face looks better, but I did not opt for any cosmetic fillers]," she concluded the video.

Uorfi Javed is known for her quirky and indigenous clothes. She recently appeared as a Mischiefmaker in Splitsvilla X6 and has previously featured in The Traitors, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, and more.

Also Read | Why Game Of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Compares Brain Injury Today To Cancer 100 Years Ago